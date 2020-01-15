Dance studio on Marygrove College campus hosts benefit to raise money for free classes

DETROIT – A dance and fitness studio based out of Marygrove College is working to raise money to provide free classes with celebrity choreographers for high school and college dance students.

SKilSet Movement Studios is hosting “a dance benefit phenomenon.” The studio hopes to raise $10,000 to provide the free classes. It hopes to get nationally acclaimed choreographers such as NBC’s “Hairspray Live!” dancers, Will B. Bell, and Anthony Burrell who worked with Beyonce and Mariah Carey.

The inaugural fundraiser will be held on Jan. 18 and will include an open bar cocktail hour, a benefit performance, guest performances from Melodic Nocturne Dance Tribe, Intertwine Movement Collective, Body Shop Xperts and others.

Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite for $10 to $65.