39ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

39ºF

Local News

Daughter in custody after mother found dead in Roseville home

Police say daughter was evasive when asked about mom

Priya Mann, Reporter

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Roseville, Crime, Murder, Macomb County, Local 4 News at 11

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police found a woman dead inside a Roseville home while performing a welfare check Tuesday.

A call was received about checking on a 69-year-old woman about 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the home on Congress Street, near 12 Mile Road, they spoke to a 50-year-old woman who answered the door.

Police said the woman was evasive when she was asked about the person they were coming to check.

Officers entered the home with a search warrant and found a woman, the mother of the woman who had answered the door, dead.

Investigators spent hours searching the home, the garage and a vehicle.

The victim’s daughter and a 34-year-old man were taken by police for questioning. The man was released. The woman remains in custody.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: