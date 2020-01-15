Daughter in custody after mother found dead in Roseville home

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police found a woman dead inside a Roseville home while performing a welfare check Tuesday.

A call was received about checking on a 69-year-old woman about 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the home on Congress Street, near 12 Mile Road, they spoke to a 50-year-old woman who answered the door.

Police said the woman was evasive when she was asked about the person they were coming to check.

Officers entered the home with a search warrant and found a woman, the mother of the woman who had answered the door, dead.

Investigators spent hours searching the home, the garage and a vehicle.

The victim’s daughter and a 34-year-old man were taken by police for questioning. The man was released. The woman remains in custody.