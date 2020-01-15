Man pleads guilty to defrauding Michigan-based employers out of more than $4 million

NEW HUDSON, Mich. – An Ohio man pleaded guilty to scamming two Michigan-based companies he worked for out of more than $4 million, federal authorities said.

David Hudson, 54, of Columbus, Ohio, worked for Cummins Bridgeway LLC from about 2003 through 2014, until the company was acquired by Cummins Inc. He continued to work with the company after the acquisition.

Both companies were based out of New Hudson, Michigan.

Officials said Hudson’s job involved transferring funds to profit sharing entities.

Hudson would, under false pretenses, direct an employee under his supervision to transfer CBL funds and Cummins funds into the profit sharing entities, officials said.

He would then write checks without authorization from the profit sharing entities to himself.

Between about 2008 and 2017, he fraudulently transferred more than $4.5 million dollars, officials said.

As part of his plea agreement, Hudson could spend 51-63 months in prison. He will be sentenced April 15.