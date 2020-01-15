Planned demolition of Joe Louis Arena delayed until June

DETROIT – The planned demolition of the Joe Louis Arena has been delayed and now it’s expected to be torn down by June instead of March.

A power line has to be switched from Detroit’s grid to DTE’s. Crews are also waiting for special equipment to arrive from the west coast to tear down what’s left of the area.

Only minor work has been done at the site while crews wait.

