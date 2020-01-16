‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ proposal sparks debate in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The concept of “Second Amendment sanctuaries” is sparking debate in Macomb County.

Open carry advocates and opponents got a chance to speak at the board of commissioners meeting. There were passionate arguments on both sides of the issue.

“Having a firearm does not make me a criminal,” a man said during public comment.

Some believed a making Macomb County a Second Amendment sanctuary county was necessary, while others did not.

Macomb County Commissioner Phil Kraft said the resolution was more of a symbolic measure to show support for the Second Amendment. Local governments in several states across the country have declared similar resolutions.

“Passing this Second Amendment sanctuary would take away my confidence that I would be safe going to school,” a girl said during public comment.

The language in the Macomb County resolution was unclear to some commissioners and did not appear to change anything legally.

The board decided to table the resolution.