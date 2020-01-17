Restroom flooding closes Novi Public Library for the weekend

NOVI, Mich. – The Novi Public Library will remain closed until Jan. 20 due to flooding throughout several parts of the building.

The second floor restroom of the library flooded Jan. 14, resulting in water damage to a dozen areas requiring immediate facility closure.

No books or materials were damaged.

The Japanese New Year celebration scheduled for Jan. 19 has been moved to the Novi Civic Center. All other programs, events and room reservations have been canceled Jan. 17-19.

Patrons will not be charged fines for materials due during the closure. The library encourages patrons to return materials to the drop box or neighboring libraries in Wixom, Walled Lake, Northville and Lyon Township.

