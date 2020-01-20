19ºF

Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Dahnaiyah Rucker
Dahnaiyah Rucker (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Dahnaiyah Rucker, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning in the 6000 block of Westwood Street.

Rucker is 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing her school uniform; yellow shirt, tan pants, pink shoes and a pink coat.

Anyone who has seen Dahnaiyah Rucker or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak Up.

