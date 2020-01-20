16ºF

Two men dead in shooting on Detroit’s east side

Matt Morawski, Executive Producer, Local 4 News Today

Chuck Jackson

Shooting investigation
DETROIT – Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in the area of Waltham and Eastwood.

Police received a call of a car the hit a fence just after 2 a.m. Once on scene, they discovered one man deceased outside of the car and a second inside.

Both men are believed to be in their 30s.

Police have Eastwood blocked off between Waltham and Barlow while they investigate.

