Video shows unknown gunman robbing Roseville ABC Warehouse before it closed

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are searching for an unknown man who robbed an ABC Warehouse in Roseville right before it closed and then fled the scene.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

On Thursday just before 9 p.m. a man dressed in a burgundy hoodie, entered the ABC Warehouse located at 20620 13 Mile Road in Roseville.

He asked one of the employees if he could use the bathroom when he came inside. When the employee told the man the store was about to close he pulled out a gun and forced the employee back in the store.

The gunman then approached the counter as another employee was counting cash, reached over the counter and grabbed the money. Police say he then fled the store on foot.

He is described as a black man in his middle 20s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build. A witness said he may have skin discoloration around his lips.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Roseville police at 586 447-4492.