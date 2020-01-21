Detroit pushes back recreational marijuana sales through March

DETROIT – Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan for months, but currently there’s no place in the city of Detroit for people to legally buy it.

There won’t be anywhere for people to legally buy marijuana in Detroit at least through March. That decision was made after a city council vote that was made on Tuesday.

“It was unanimous, yep, unanimous vote of support,” councilman James Tate said.

All in favor of extending the end all be all deadline to decide if Detroit should or shouldn’t allow the selling of recreational Marijuana.

“We’re all trying to figure it out. Nobody has the model that we can choose from one location and use for us,” Tate said.

Tate said he wants to make sure Detroit gets it right. On Tuesday, he introduced a proposal to amend the city’s temporary opt-out ordinance for adult use marijuana to extend through March 31 instead of Jan. 31.

“There are a number of things that we are looking at. How do we reduce fees for the licensing for Detroiters? How do we make sure we address the structural concerns from the seed to the sale?” Tate said.

Allante “Uncle Tae” Steele" is part owner of the WHLGN brand.

“Photography is something that I took from just doing and then turning it into a business,” Steele said.

Steele said creativity is important in his line of work and that’s why he supports the usage of marijuana.

“It helps me remain focused when I need to get something done, or helps me relax,” Steele said.

Steele said most of his time and effort is geared toward his business but he’s always looking for a chance to expand his brand and creativity.