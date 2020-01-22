Warren De La Salle student’s lawsuit claims school knew attacker was violent before assault

WARREN, Mich. – A student at Warren De La Salle High School is suing the school over a 2018 assault, claiming school officials knew the attacker could be violent but failed to protect students.

The student said he was talking to a friend before wrestling practice at the Brother Robert Activity Center on Jan. 24, 2018, when a student who allegedly threatened him in the past attacked him.

According to the student, he was punched in the face. He hit his head on the wall and was knocked out. He said when he was down, the attacker kicked him in the head.

The student said he suffered a head injury and contusions. He also had four broken teeth that required surgery.

The lawsuit states that the attacker was convicted of assault in connection with the incident.

The student is suing the school, the principal, the school president, the athletic director, the wrestling coach and another student.

He claims the coach and athletic director knew that the student who attacked him could be violent but failed to supervise him. The student also said the coach continued the practice after the assault instead of contacting authorities or his parents.