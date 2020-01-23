Man arrested 5 years after hit-and-run that injured 18-year-old bicyclist in Oakland County

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was arrested more than five years after a hit-and-run crash in Oakland County that left an 18-year-old bicyclist seriously injured, police said.

Two teenagers were riding bicycles Sept. 28, 2014, near the intersection of Rochester and Romeo roads in Oakland Township, according to authorities.

The teens were heading north when they were struck by a gray SUV, witnesses told police. The SUV fled the scene, officials said.

Authorities with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to investigate. They gathered evidence, including a piece of a foglamp left behind by the SUV, police said.

Deputies continued to investigate, but couldn’t identify the driver or the SUV at that time, according to authorities.

Investigators continued to research automotive registration records and following up on tips. A deputy recently presented enough evidence to secure a one-count warrant, officials said.

Brent Joseph Addelia, 53, of Lapeer, was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury crash. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

The victim in the case is now 23 years old and has made a full recovery, police said.