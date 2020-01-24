192 tickets issued along Detroit riverfront since start of Defenders investigation into spill

DETROIT – Detroit officials have issued nearly 200 tickets to properties along the riverfront since the Local 4 Defenders spoke with them about a company that was allowed to operate for years without a permit

READ: City planning to take legal action against companies responsible for contaminated soil spilling into Detroit River

Local 4 discovered earlier this month that no permit was ever issued for Detroit Bulk Storage and Revere Copper, LLC. to store aggregate on their land.

But that didn’t stop them. For years, construction material has been stored on the Jefferson Avenue property.

Eight weeks ago, the company’s dock collapsed into the Detroit River, spilling soil filled with heavy metals and uranium into the river.

The Defenders spoke with city officials Jan. 13, and they admitted to mistakenly allowing the company to operate without a permit.

As of Friday, the companies have racked up $36,700 in blight bills after ignoring the city’s demand to take action in cleaning up the mess.

Since sitting down with the Defenders, city officials have conducted 152 inspections along the riverfront, resulting in 192 tickets to seven properties, authorities said. Those tickets have a total value of $63,125, officials said.

Click here to visit our Defending The Environment page.

The Defenders learned the city law department drafted a complaint against Revere Dock, LLC -- the land owner -- and the occupant, Detroit Bulk Storage.

“The suit seeks to redress the nuisance posed by the continued existence of the sinkhole and the sea wall/shore collapse, asking the defendants be required to show cause for their failure to meet the deadlines and requirements imposed by city authorities,” said Tracey Lynn Pearson, Deputy Director of Media Relations for the city.

EGLE officials said Revere Copper and Detroit Bulk Storage made the 6 p.m. Friday deadline to submit an adequate remediation plan after the first plan was shot down. Officials are going through the plan now to determine if it will be approved.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency will be at the site Monday to conduct intensive and thorough testing, including groundwater testing. A health physicist will scan the entire surface for radiation. A ground-penetrating radar will be used. Results from those tests are expected back in about two weeks.