Grosse Pointe girl scouts pack special care packages for women in Detroit

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – A group of Girl Scouts in Grosse Pointe packed special care packages that will go to girls in Detroit.

In the packages are necessities no woman should have to go without.

Bekah Page Gouley is helping Girl Scout troops from Grosse Pointe and St. Clair Shores put together care packages to donate to I Support The Girls, a charity she volunteers for in her free time.

They have makeup bags, or ziplock bags that they put pads or tampons in. The girls also write notes of support the women who receive them.

