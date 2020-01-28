CDC conducting enhanced passenger screenings at Detroit Metro Airport amid coronavirus outbreak

ROMULUS, Mich. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting enhanced passenger screenings at Detroit Metro Airport amid the coronavirus outbreak, which is concentrated mainly in Wuhan, China.

Five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S., but all of those people had recently traveled to Wuhan.

Cleaning frequencies have also been increased in the McNamara Terminal, which has direct flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai, China.

According to the CDC, coronavirus has the potential to be a serious public health threat but currently is not something Americans should be worried about.