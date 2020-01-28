MetroPCS (Metro by T-Mobile) customers reporting service outage
Thousands of MetroPCS (now called Metro by T-Mobile) mobile phone and mobile internet service customers were reporting an outage Tuesday morning.
According to DownDetector, thousands of MetroPCS problems started to be reported about 5 a.m. (ET) Tuesday.
There were MetroPCS service problem reports flooding istheservicedown.com, too.
Customers on social media said they have been waiting for an explanation from the provider.
Nothing working in Richmond va too ughhh— Stef. (@deadsunflow3r) January 28, 2020
