Local News

MetroPCS (Metro by T-Mobile) customers reporting service outage

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Cellphone (pressureUA/iStock)

Thousands of MetroPCS (now called Metro by T-Mobile) mobile phone and mobile internet service customers were reporting an outage Tuesday morning.

According to DownDetector, thousands of MetroPCS problems started to be reported about 5 a.m. (ET) Tuesday.

There were MetroPCS service problem reports flooding istheservicedown.com, too.

Customers on social media said they have been waiting for an explanation from the provider.

