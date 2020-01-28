MetroPCS (Metro by T-Mobile) customers reporting service outage

Published: January 28, 2020, 8:24 am Updated: January 28, 2020, 8:32 am

Thousands of MetroPCS (now called Metro by T-Mobile) mobile phone and mobile internet service customers were reporting an outage Tuesday morning.

According to DownDetector, thousands of MetroPCS problems started to be reported about 5 a.m. (ET) Tuesday.

There were MetroPCS service problem reports flooding istheservicedown.com, too.

Customers on social media said they have been waiting for an explanation from the provider.