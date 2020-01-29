Men steal money, jewelry, clothes, food from Detroit home, police say

DETROIT – Two men broke into a home in Detroit’s McDougall-Hunt neighborhood and ransacked it before fleeing the scene, police said.

The men forced their way into a locked door around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 2600 block of McDougall Street, according to authorities.

They ransacked rooms in the house, stealing money, jewelry, precious metals, clothes and consumable goods before leaving, officials said.

Police said the men were caught on surveillance video when they fled out the back door. They were wearing all black clothing, and one had a black backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the case is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Here is the surveillance video: