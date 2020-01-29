Rochester 7th grade student fighting bone cancer still attends class with help of robot

ROCHESTER, Mich. – A seventh-grade Rochester student named Michael is fighting bone cancer and while he’s too sick to go to school he’s still attending class with the help of a robot.

Michael said he hasn’t always been a fan of school, but there’s something about his robot Michael 2.0 that’s changed that for him. The robot is one of five in Michigan, donated by Beaumont Children’s Hospital.

Michael can control the robot to act like any other student. He can see his classmates and they can see him. He gets to participate in class in real-time.

Micheal 2.0 brings Michael to the classroom digitally -- while he’s still safe at home, protecting his fragile immune system.

