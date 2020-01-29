‘This case is far from over’ -- Victim to speak to police in De La Salle investigation

WARREN, Mich. – A new victim has come forward in the investigation into hazing at Warren De La Salle.

READ: New victim comes forward in De La Salle hazing investigation

“This case is far from over,” said Warren police commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Warren police conducted an investigation into the De La Salle football program after the team forfeited its Michigan high school playoff game due to allegations of hazing. When officials completed their investigation, they recommended charges against three students -- an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

The St. Clair County prosecutor said Tuesday that evidence in the case had been lost or destroyed; that Warren De La Salle stonewalled the investigation, so no charges would be filed.

READ: No charges filed in Warren De La Salle football hazing investigation, prosecutors say

In response, the father of a football player came forward and said his son is a victim. The family wants to talk to police.

It will be the first time in the investigation that a victim is willing to talk to police about what happened.

“This is something that we’ve needed for a long time," Dwyer said.

Dwyer said school officials have an obligation to cooperate just like anyone else.

“We would like to bring closure and let the kids go on with their lives and the parents and the school, but it is tainted,” Dwyer said. "Someone running the school over there is not cooperating with the prosecutor’s office, not cooperating with the Warren police department.”

Local 4 has repeatedly reached out to Warren De La Salle president John Knight since the investigation began in October and have never heard back.

More: