Family fears missing Detroit woman may harm herself

DETROIT – A missing Detroit woman’s family fears she may harm herself because of a mental illness she has.

Leslie Shaw, 53, was last seen Tuesday at her home in the 12000 block of Grayfield Street on the city’s west side. Her family hasn’t seen or heard from her since about 10 a.m., police said.

Shaw is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds. She has reddish-brown hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a thin black jacket, blue jeans and black and white Converse shoes. Shaw was carrying a white purse.

Anyone with information about Shaw’s location is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

If you or someone you know needs help, click here for suicide prevention resources available in the U.S.