WATCH LIVE: Gov. Whitmer holds roundtable on ‘Rebuilding Michigan’ plan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a media roundtable Thursday morning to offer an update on her Rebuilding Michigan plan that she discussed in her 2020 State of the State address.

On Wednesday night, Whitmer announced that Michigan will borrow $3.5 billion to rebuild the state’s deteriorating roads and bridges over a five-year period. This is after the Republican-led Legislature rejected her proposed gasoline tax hike.

