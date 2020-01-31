Michigan DNR launching new license sales system

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will launch a new license sales system Feb. 18.

It will move to a “more technologically advanced system” for fishing and hunting licenses, snowmobile permits, hunting applications and off-road vehicles.

The transition to the new system will begin Feb. 15 until noon Feb. 18. DNR licenses won’t be sold in stores or online during that time.

“We’re always looking to improve our customers’ experience, and we designed this new system to improve the license-buying experience both online and in stores,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “We spent more than two years planning and developing a modern license sales system that offers up-to-date, convenient and cost-effective services for our customers and retail partners.”

Customers are advised to purchase licenses and permits before Feb. 15.

Features of the new license sales system include:

A barcode scanner wand at retailer locations, which will allow license agents to speed up the sales process by quickly scanning customer driver’s licenses – including nonresidents – rather than typing in customer information.

A more streamlined buying and selling process both online and in stores – for example, customers will only have the option to buy licenses for which they are eligible, meaning they shouldn’t be able to accidentally buy the wrong license and pay the wrong amount.

The opportunity for online customers to create a profile, access their order history, reprint previously purchased, non-kill tag items and set up voluntary auto-renewal of fishing licenses.

Purchases consolidated on the printed license, which means fewer licenses for customers to carry and potentially lose.

A QR code on the license to encrypt the customer identification number for increased security.

The annual Free Fishing Weekend takes place Feb. 15 through Fed. 16, so customers will not need a license to fish Feb. 15-17.

For a list of dealers selling pre printed permits for snowmobiles and off-road vehicles should visit DNR’s website.

Learn more about the new system here.