No jobless benefits for ousted prosecutor, judge says

LANSING, Mich. – A state prosecutor who lost his job after having a relationship with a woman in an assault case isn’t entitled to unemployment benefits.

An administrative law judge with the state of Michigan says Brian Kolodziej’s “misconduct has been established.” Kolodziej was an assistant attorney general until he was forced out in September.

He acknowledged having an intimate relationship with a woman while he was handling her sexual assault case in Isabella County but said it was consensual. Attorney General Dana Nessel called it “incredibly disturbing.”