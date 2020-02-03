Legendary ‘90s snack Dunkaroos coming back with most popular flavor this summer

DETROIT – Remember the legendary Dunkaroos snack from the 1990s? Of course you do. Well, it’s set to make a return to stores in the U.S. this summer.

“General Mills is throwing it back to a time of neon, knick-knacks and nostalgia with the relaunch of everyone’s favorite sweet snack: Dunkaroos," General Mills announced on its website.

The mini cookies and frosting dip disappeared from stores last decade. But the snack’s official Twitter account announced a return through a video post at 9:14 a.m. Monday.

“Frosted tips? Totally not coming back. Cassette taps? Definitely not coming back. ’90s fashion? Probably coming back. Dunkaroos? Definitely coming back. Summer 2020," the video read.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” said Jeff Caswell, president of Snacks at General Mills. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

Dunkaroos were first introduced in 1992, led by Sydney the Kangaroo.

The cookies came in five different shapes and were accompanied by chocolate or vanilla frosting. By 1993, chocolate chip, cinnamon, peanut butter and rainbow sprinkles frostings were added.

Dunkaroos will make its triumphant return with its most popular flavor: vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles.

“It’s clear that ‘90s nostalgia has a place in everyone’s hearts, but nothing invokes sentiment like your favorite childhood snacks,” General Mills wrote. “So get your taste buds ready for this sweet return.”