New Holland Brewing Co. introduces light ale made with Lake Michigan water

HOLLAND, Mich. – New Holland Brewing Co.'s newest offering is a light white ale brewed with Lake Michigan water.

The Holland, Michigan brewery recently introduced Lightpoint Functional White Ale, a brew the company says is made with natural ingredients, including raw honey, coconut water and orange peels. It has 2 grams of carbs and 86 calories in one 12 ounce can.

The 3.7 percent ABV beer was made to pair with an active life.

"We all look forward to the light point in our day or in our workout,” said Adam Dickerson, New Holland brand manager. “Here in west Michigan, the sunset over Lake Michigan symbolizes that moment of rest. After a day of hard work or a lakeshore run, the setting sun provides us with a beautiful moment to breathe it in and re-energize. That’s our Lightpoint.”

Keeping with the theme of an active, healthy lifestyle, the brewery is hosting a 5K named after the beer: the Lightpoint 5K fun-run. The event will be held March 28 at New Holland’s Grand Rapids brewpub, The Knickerbocker. Register for the run here.

Lightpoint Functional White Ale will be available across the brewery’s distribution network beginning March 1.