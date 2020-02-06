Founders Brewing Co. reopens Detroit taproom after closing amid racial discrimination lawsuit

DETROIT – Founders Brewing Co.'s Detroit taproom is open again after closing for months in the midst of a racial discrimination lawsuit.

That lawsuit, which was filed by a former employee, was settled in October.

Founders owner Mike Stevens said the company has made changes after the suit.

“I think out of all bad can come good, and I think that’s what really happened here. It’s allowed us to look at our whole management platform and look at how we operate,” he said.

The company has made managerial changes. Emily Faulkner will step into the role of Detroit taproom general manager. Founders also plans to create a diversity and inclusion strategy.

Founders said that proceeds earned at the taproom over the next three years will be donated to the community.