Michigan roads: List of projects included in $3.5B bond program

DETROT – Michigan transportation officials have released the list of projects included in the new bonding program to rebuild certain state roads.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer announced the executive action during her State of the State speech in January. It will allow MDOT to do about twice as much construction on I-, U.S.- and M-numbered routes as it can now, she said. The funds would not be used to repair local roads.

“I’m going to use the power of my office to do what I said I was going to do — because for me, for Michigan, impatience is a virtue. No more waiting around to fix our roads,” Whitmer said during her speech.

The $3.5 billion bond program will cover 49 projects, which will rebuild major freeways and bridges in the state’s most heavily traveled corridors. The plan also allows another 73 projects to be expedited or broadened in scope, according to MDOT.

List of replacement/rebuild projects in Southeast Michigan:

Bonding program projects in SE Michigan. (MDOT)

List of replacement/rebuild projects outside of SE Michigan: