Recall alert: Infantino infant carrier poses fall hazard
Infantino carriers recalled due to faulty buckles
Parents of newborns need to pay attention to this recall alert.
The Infantino infant and toddler carriers’ buckles can break, posing a fall hazard. The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps.
They were sold at Target and other stores nationwide.
Consumers should stop using the carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.
Go here for more information.
|Product
|Lot Code
|Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier
|2018 0619
|Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier
|2018 0719
|Flip Front2back Carrier
|2018 0719
|Up Close Newborn Carrier
|2018 0719
