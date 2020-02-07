28ºF

Recall alert: Infantino infant carrier poses fall hazard

Infantino carriers recalled due to faulty buckles

Parents of newborns need to pay attention to this recall alert.

The Infantino infant and toddler carriers’ buckles can break, posing a fall hazard. The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps.

They were sold at Target and other stores nationwide.

Consumers should stop using the carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.

Go here for more information.

Product Lot Code
Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0619
Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0719
Flip Front2back Carrier 2018 0719
Up Close Newborn Carrier 2018 0719

