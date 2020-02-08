National Wear Red Day brings awareness to women’s heart health

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, claiming more lives than all types of cancers combined.

The push by the American Heart Association is called Watch Me.

The goal is to encourage women to pay more attention to their own heart health and inspire others to do the same.

The Go Red for Women campaign turns 16 years this year.

Annie Hill from the American Heart Association says the push now is for prevention.

In men and women, the most common symptom of a heart attack is chest pain or discomfort.

Women are more likely to suffer less specific symptoms, such as fatigue, shortness or breath, nausea, vomiting, back, arm or jaw pain.

Recognizing that those can also be a sign of a heart attack is important so you can seek help quickly.