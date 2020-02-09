Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus endorses Joe Biden for president

MICHIGAN – The Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus, which previously supported Senator Kamala Harris, is endorsing Joe Biden for President of the United States.

“We have seen Donald Trump wreak havoc in our communities, create division and inflame hate for three years. The stakes in this election could not be higher. This is not the time for experimentation. This is the time for steady leadership from the White House. Joe Biden fought for our communities as Barack Obama’s Vice President. Together, they passed and implemented Obamacare, expanding health care to millions of Michigan residents, protecting millions more with pre-existing conditions. And, together they saved the auto industry and strengthened the United Auto Workers, putting our workers first," said Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus Chair Keith Williams.

The endorsement of the Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus adds to endorsements that Biden already garnered in Michigan — including from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, State Representatives Joe Tate, Karen Whitsett, and Tenisha Yancey, and State Senator Marshall Bullock.