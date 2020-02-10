Electric vehicle owners more desirable dates according to Ford study

DETROIT – Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day right around the corner.

You can just feel the ‘electricity.'

And if you’re looking to rev the engine of your wife, girl-friend or blind date - an electric car may take you that extra mile.

This is according to automaker Ford, which has released a timely study about electric cars and their impact on romantic relationships.

The study says 3 in 4 people would be more likely to date someone if they owned an electric car.

Those who choose to go the EV route are generally seen as ‘smart’ and ‘conscientious,’ two traits most people want in a potential suitor or suitress.

The study also says 2 in 3 people would pick an electric vehicle to make a good first impression.