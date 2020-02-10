Number of passengers aboard Diamond Princess with coronavirus jumps to 135

DETROIT – Just a few days ago Local 4 told you about a Sterling Heights native stuck on board the Diamond Princess.

At that time 20 people on the ship tested positive for the virus. Today the ship has 135 cases even with passengers confined to their rooms. And that’s not the only ship going through similar problems.

These were supposed to be trips of a lifetime but the outbreak of coronavirus has completely changed the plans of Michigan residents on board two different cruise ships. And it is a very scary situation. At least in one instance.

Marcie Wulfmeier spoke to Local 4 on Thursday about her sister Myra Larouche on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

Larouche took the trip to visit her grandson, but now something that was supposed to be so joyful has turned down right scary.

For the most part the passengers are confined to their rooms and new developments are being reported. The coronavirus cases have doubled on board and at least 24 Americans have tested positive. One passenger told NBC News they are asked to take their own temperatures four times each day.

“We’re not safe on this ship. We need to be evacuating while we’re still healthy,” the passenger told NBC News.

A second cruise line, Holland America is changing its plans when it comes to the ship, the Westerdam. The cruise left Hong Kong on Feb. 1 and only made one stop in Taiwan because countries denied it access.

A family from Onsted, Michigan is on board. Steven Muth, a member of the family, told the Detroit Free Press that while there are no known cases on board, there’s just fear that someone may have it and bring it to their country.

The Muth family was also supposed to be celebrating, but its certainly taken a turn. Today Holland America announced the ship will dock in Bangkok, Thailand on Feb. 13.

The difference with the Holland America ship, it’s not quarantined, and they do not believe anyone on board is affected.

Muth told the Detroit Free Press they have been making the most of it and are able to utilize the ship’s amenities and entertainment.

Both cruise lines have offered passengers refunds. We reached out to Wulfmeier today about her sister, but have not heard back.