Next wave of Sears closures includes Metro Detroit store

LIVONIA, Mich. – Michigan is losing another Sears store.

The next wave of closures across the country includes the Livonia Sears at 7 Mile and Middlebelt roads.

When the store closes, the only remaining Metro Detroit location will be the store inside Westland Shopping Center.

The closure and the shuttering of other stores in the U.S. comes as the number of Sears and Kmart stores have continued to dwindle for the past few years. Sears filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

The only Kmart stores that remained in Metro Detroit closed last year.