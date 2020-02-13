2020 Galentine’s Day Deals

Thursday February 13th is Galentine’s Day and there are several restaurants and retailers offering special deals to celebrate with your gals.

If you’re wondering why you should celebrate this special day click here.

Here are some deals we think you should check out:

Starbucks: Happy Hour returns, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all handcrafted beverages, grande or larger. To get this deal you need the Starbucks app, the offer will be automatically loaded for Starbucks Rewards members.

Bahama Breeze: There will be five $5 specialty cocktails including the Frozen Bahamarita, Ultimate Pina Colada, Mojito Cubano, Classic Margarita and Pineapple-Coconut Martini.

California Pizza Kitchen: Through Sunday you can get the “Sweet Deal for Two” $35 special and for dining in you can get a card with a buy-one-get-one-free offer to use on return visit and a chance to enter a sweepstakes.

Chuck E Cheese: Through Friday you can purchase any large pizza and get a free upgrade to an xlarge pizza.

Fogo de Chao: Today through Sunday every couple that dines in gets a free card valid while supplies last for one lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch.

Postmates: The on-demand delivery service has partnered with 7-Eleven and Ben & Jerry’s and through Sunday is giving away free pints of ice cream. With any 7-Eleven order on Postmates, select your favorite flavor at checkout and use code “happyvday."

Sonic: Get a four piece mozzarella sticks for 99¢ today

McDonald’s: Through Monday get $5 off a $15 purchase with McDelivery with DoorDash and promo code LOVEMCD as the fast-food chain celebrates Palentine’s Day.