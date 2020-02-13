Police: Shirtless, barefoot Shelby Twp. man steals snow plow after being booted from girlfriend’s car

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said a shirtless, barefoot Shelby Township man stole a running snow plow Monday after being kicked out of his girlfriend’s car -- but he didn’t know the snow plow had a camera and GPS tracker.

Officials said Mario Marco Nikprelaj, 18, of Shelby Township, got into an argument with his girlfriend around 6:30 a.m. Monday near the Times Square Apartments.

Nikprelaj was in his girlfriend’s car when the confrontation turned physical, police said. She stopped the car and he got out near a running snow plow, according to authorities.

Shirtless and barefoot, Nikprelaj ran to the snow plow, which is owned by ZLM Services, a landscape firm a block from the apartment complex, police said.

The in-cab video from the snow plow showed Nikprelaj jumping inside and caring little about what he ran over.

“They were moving cars about the lot when he came across it, hopped in and took off,” Shelby Township police Det. Lt. Pat Barnard said.

Nikprelaj didn’t know the plow had a video camera and a GPS tracker, according to officials.

The owner of the truck called police with its whereabouts. Officers caught up with Nikprelaj on the Van Dyke expressway in Sterling Heights and took him into custody near 14 Mile Road.

Nikprelaj’s girlfriend told police he had assaulted her, authorities said.

Nikprelaj is charged with unlawfully driving away in an automobile, domestic violence and a probation violation.

Shelby Township police said Nikprelaj has fought with police officers in the past. He is being held at the Macomb County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail and is expected to return to court this week.