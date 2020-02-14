NASA’s Solar Orbiter expected to reveal more about Sun’s environment: Here’s what to know

Solar Orbiter, an international collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), launched on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The orbiter is expected to reveal more about the Sun’s environment. We talked with Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA Science, who has helped prepare for the mission.

He studied at the University of Michigan, and that’s right where he started first working on this.

Watch the interview above to learn about the mission.

