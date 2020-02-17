Dan Gilbert to give first public speech since stroke

DETROIT – Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert is set to give his first public speech since a stroke last May as he’s awarded the first ever Crain’s Newsmaker Hall of Fame.

In an interview with Crain’s Detroit Business, Gilbert said he returned to work earlier this year, spending one or two days a week in his Detroit office.

He said he used a wheelchair and is accompanied by a service dog. He also spends three or four hours a day in occupational therapy and physical therapy.

He is set to appear at the Crain’s Newsmakers of the Year luncheon on Friday.