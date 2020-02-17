Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wintry mix of snow and rain expected this evening

DETROIT – Rain and snow are heading our way, but enjoy the rest of these Presidents Day daylight hours on the dry side.

Our high temps will likely stick in the mid to maybe upper 30s as clouds are on the increase, holding off any real warm up. The wintry mix comes into Metro Detroit Monday evening around 8 p.m. from the southwest.

Most of Metro Detroit, especially north of I-94 will see an hour or two of wet snow with a half inch to an inch and a half around the area before all of the moisture turns liquid. Temperatures will be rising and the winds will be cranking late tonight and the snow will switch from snow to rain from south to north around midnight.

Rain showers pivot through southeast lower Michigan and southern Ontario early Tuesday, and should be gone in time for the morning drive. Roads will be wet and possibly slippery in spots, so plan for a little extra time on your drive early Tuesday.

It’s a partly sunny day otherwise with morning lows in the middle 30s, and highs around 40F. The winds keep whipping WSW 10-25 mph with some gusts 20-30 mph at times. Next up, a mid-week cold front without much fanfare unless you hate the cold.

A sharp temp drop occurs for us Wednesday morning and it will come through mostly dry with just a few snowflakes. Then, we hover in the 20s Wednesday and Thursday this week after temps in the teens to get going.

Fear not because we expect a ton of sunshine by the time we get to Thursday, lasting all the way through the upcoming weekend. Highs are back in the mid 30s Friday, near 40F Saturday, and mid 40s by Sunday with wall to wall weekend sunshine. Remember, your best weather tool any day, is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

