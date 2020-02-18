Authorities report rash of thefts from unlocked vehicles in Washtenaw County

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to numerous reports of thieves stealing items from unlocked vehicles over the weekend in Superior Township.

Between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, someone went into several unlocked vehicles in the 1900 block of White Oak Lane and took clothing, a backpack, loose change and other personal items.

Between 8 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 a.m. Sunday, someone took a backpack, a laptop, books, loose change and other personal items from unlocked vehicles in the 1600 and 1700 block of Cardiff Row.

Additionally, jewelry was taken from an unlocked vehicle between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Spruce Lane, and loose change was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 9600 block of Wexford Drive between 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s confidential tip line at 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.