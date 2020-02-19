Photo of Mark Dantonio on recruiting trip calls deposition into question

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A newly surfaced photo of Mark Dantonio on a recruiting trip is calling into question something the former Michigan State football coach said while under oath.

The picture shows Dantonio and former recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell inside the home of a five-star recruit. That’s a potential NCAA violation, and during a recent deposition, Dantonio denied it happening.

“He has a variety of issues that he is going to have to contend with now,” Local 4 legal analyst Neil Rockind said.

Rockind said Dantonio could be found in contempt of court or even charged with perjury if officials determine he lied under oath during a deposition.

He was asked if Blackwell went on home recruiting visits even though NCAA rules state he’s not allowed.

“Did he ever go with you to visit any recruits at their homes?” Dantonio was asked.

“No,” he said.

“Would that be a violation of NCAA rules?” he was asked.

“Yes,” Dantonio said.

The recently surfaced photo shows Blackwell on the left side, and the recruit’s mother said in an affidavit that the photo was taken during an in-home recruiting visit with Dantonio. She said she even made breakfast for the MSU coaches.

Dantonio was being deposed because Blackwell is using Dantonio and Michigan State for wrongful termination after he was let go from the program.