Detroit officials help residents with sinking yards that leave underground pipes exposed

DETROIT – Officials with the city of Detroit are stepping in to help residents whose yards are sinking, exposing pipes that are supposed to be underground.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department did work in the area last year, but since then, yards have started to sink, revealing pipes buried in the ground.

Residents called Help Me Hank, and now city officials are working to make repairs.

The yards were a mess, with mud everywhere. The situation was both dangerous and an eyesore, according to residents in the area of Algonac Street.

Residents said the situation arose after DWSD replaced the sewer line almost two years ago.

Local 4 and some frustrated homeowners contacted DWSD. Within days, crews were on site filling up the holes and making sure the pipes were once again buried underground.

