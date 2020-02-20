‘He had to be doing at least 110’: Residents fed up with reckless driving through St. Clair Shores neighborhood

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A St. Clair Shores resident captured a driver on video speeding down her street, and she said it’s not the first time.

“All of a sudden a car starts from this end of the street and I mean they hauled butt all the way down to the other end,” Natasha Catteeuw said.

Catteeuw, was sitting on her porch Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning when she saw and heard the car speeding down her home on Violet Street. She missed the car, going by the first time, but they returned.

"Then I see headlights coming back towards this way and I thought, ‘There’s no way they’re coming back.’ I got my phone up in time enough to be able to catch it right here,” she said.

Catteeuw said the car was going so fast, she could barely see it in the video.

“It happened a few times this week, and I’m pretty sure it’s the same vehicle,” Catteeuw said.

John Nitz, a neighbor who lives across the street from Catteeuw, also heard the car speed by.

“That guy was going fast. He had to be doing at least 110 (mph)," Nitz said. “I was amazed that anybody in their right mind would be driving down the street like that."

Neighbors are concerned about the reckless driving, and they want it to stop.

“We have kids around here. We have a 2-year-old son. That’s something that shouldn’t happen,” Catteeuw said.