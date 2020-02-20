Program helps train Detroit residents for tech jobs of the future

DETROIT – A unique program is helping to give disadvantaged Detroit residents a real shot at high-paying, high-tech jobs of the future.

We live in the cyber age, and many of the best jobs involve computer technology.

“The reality is many talented young people will get shut out,” NPower Detroit Executive Director Camile Walker Banks said.

NPower is a nationwide program of free technology that just launched in Detroit. Its students are young adults who don’t get a chance to compete for the best tech jobs because of economics or other life circumstances.

NPower instructors teach basic coding skills, cyber security and high-tech fundamentals.

Detroit ranks fourth in the nation on the list of America’s high-tech hubs, which means more jobs. The goal of NPower is to level the playing field.

The learning environment at NPower is different from many classrooms because all of the students want to be there. Nobody’s simply going through the motions of getting an education.

An important part of the NPower mission is to change one major stereotype. NPower officials said for years, girls have been told they don’t belong in high-tech, but that’s not the case.

Cameron Williams was drawn to science and robotics in high school and is determined to succeed to honor her mother, who died last year.

“She was my everything,” Williams said. “She was my inspiration.”

The course if four months long, and when students graduate, NPower helps them find spots to start their careers.

To hear from the students and NPower directors, watch Steve Garagiola’s full story in the video posted above.