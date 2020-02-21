Looking for a job? Here’s how you can help with the 2020 Census

DETROIT – A Census year provides job opportunities for Americans wanting to help with the count.

United States citizens who are 18 or older are needed to assist with the 2020 Census. It is a seasonal position that will last from now through the end of the year.

Census pay starts at $22 per hour and can go to as much as $24.50 an hour.

Some jobs that involve neighborhood canvassing require a criminal background check. However, some felonies are not a deterrent for being hired, as there are other jobs, such as support positions, that don’t involve door-to-door work.

A lack of transportation is also not a barrier for the canvassing jobs because people are encouraged to work in their own communities, but workers can sign up for other communities as well.

Oakland County is hosting Census job fairs on Monday at all Michigan Works offices in the county. They will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Novi: 31186 Beck Road, 248-926-1820

Oak Park: 22180 Parklawn Street, 248-691-8437

Pontiac: 1850 N. Perry Street, 248-276-1777

Southfield: 21415 Civic Center Drive, Suite 116, 248-796-4580

Troy: 550 Stephenson Highway, Suite 400, 248-823-5101

Waterford: 7500 Highland Road, 248-617-3600

Applications can be found here.