The 2020 US Census is coming up -- Here’s what you need to know

DETROIT – Census Day is April 1, 2020.

Participating in the United States Census is not only mandatory, it’s important.

The first Census dates way back to 1790, when U.S. Marshals traveled on horseback from farms and villages to collect data. This year, citizens will have three ways to participate in the Census -- online, by phone or by mail.

If someone does not respond, a Census taker will come to your home.

The Census is used to help determine how more than $1.5 trillion in federal funding will go to state and local governments. This decision is largely based on the population, and places with more people tend to get more money.

The results of the Census also determines state’s representation in the House of Representatives. Michigan currently has 14 seats in the house.

Click here for a timeline of the 2020 Census.