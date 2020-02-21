Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man claims $1.3M Fast Cash jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – A Wayne County man is sending his wife on a trip after winning a $1.3 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery playing the Doubler Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Vreeland Market, located at 26796 Allen Road in Woodhaven.

“I usually play Club Keno, but my nephew was playing Fast Cash and I decided to give it a try,” said the player. “When we looked over the ticket, my nephew started screaming that I’d won. It’s so hard to believe that I really hit the jackpot!

“I went home and told my wife I was sending her on a trip, and she just laughed because she thought I was joking. Then I showed her the ticket and told her she could take the trip she’d been hoping to go on with our church. She was speechless.”

The 59-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay for his wife’s trip, share with his family, and then invest the remainder in his retirement account.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.