The story of Dr. Ossian Sweet and his historic home in Detroit

His four-bedroom Detroit home is now an historic landmark etched in state and national history forever.

Dr. Ossian Sweet moved his wife and daughter to the house knowing he’d be crossing the color barrier. Like most families, he wanted to live in a better neighborhood with better schools.

We sat down with the home owner Daniel Baxter who grew up in this house and worked to get it’s historic designation. Watch the full interview above.

