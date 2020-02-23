27-year-old dies while ice fishing in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 27-year-old man died ice fishing Sunday near San Juan Street and North River Road, officials say.

The victim and another man were ice fishing when the victim lost his cell phone in the water and went in to find it.

He did not resurface and that is when emergency services responded. The victim’s body was found several hours later, according to police.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.