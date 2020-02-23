Hundreds in Michigan being monitored due to coronavirus

DETROIT – Hundreds of people in Michigan are being monitored because of coronavirus concerns.

On Sunday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported that it is currently monitoring 325 people.

All of the people being monitored have been to mainland China within the past two weeks or were passengers on a cruise ship with a confirmed coronavirus case.

No one is being quarantined. The MDHHS says that is because they were not deemed at high risk during the screening process.