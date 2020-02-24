Detroit Lions re-sign wide receiver Danny Amendola

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have re-signed wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Additional contract terms were not disclosed. Amendola joined the Detroit Lions as a free agent in 2019 and went on to appear in 15 games (10 starts), recording 62 receptions for 678 yards and one touchdown.

Amendola originally entered the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech. His career totals include 547 receptions for 5,362 yards and 21 touchdowns in 141 games played.